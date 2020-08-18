There have been many opinions expressed about statues, flags, history, etc. lately. Here are a few of mine:
1. Slavery is an evil that goes back to the beginning of recorded time. I wish that it had never existed.
2. I wish that the Civil War had not occurred. I do, however, respect the bravery of men who fought on both sides.
3. I am proud to be an American.
4. I believe in freedom of speech for all sides, not just for those making the most noise or flashing the most money.
5. I wish that the signs saying that “Hate has no home here” were true. Some of the comments made at the last supervisors’ meeting were filled with hate and contempt for anyone not agreeing with the speakers.
6. I do not believe that supervisors should resign in order to placate any pressure group. If people are dissatisfied with them, they can organize to vote them out. That’s the American way.
7. We should not glorify criminal actions. Vandalizing property is not “courageous.”
8. The state has established guidelines for removal of statues. Whether we agree with them or not, these guidelines should be followed.
9. Compromise isn’t a dirty word, despite appearances to the contrary.
10. I see people treating each other with respect on an everyday basis. Thank God for that!
Allen Martin
Culpeper
