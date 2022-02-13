LETTER: Spanberger has an uphill climb to get reelected

Considering Abigail Spanberger’s recent admission that she’s “going to have a hard time getting re-elected” this November, it’s hard to believe her office’s claim that Biden’s visit this week isn’t related to her vulnerable campaign.

Virginians know Spanberger is underwater in her district, given the fact that she only won VA-07 by 1.8% in 2020, while Governor Glenn Youngkin won the district by roughly 11 percentage points.

It’s no wonder this major swing has Biden running to Spanberger’s aid in Culpeper—but Biden’s horrible approval rating and unpopular spending agenda won’t do Abigail Spanberger any favors. In fact, Spanberger has criticized Biden’s radical spending agenda in the past, saying “Nobody elected him to be F.D.R.; they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.”

Far be it from me to agree with Abigail Spanberger, but it seems she and Virginia Democrats alike can see the writing on the wall when it comes to their inevitable rejection at the polls in November. As Spanberger said herself, “So goes Virginia, so goes the nation!”

Michael Hudak Culpeper