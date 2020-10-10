LETTER: Spanberger is no 'independent moderate'

It didn’t take long for Abigail Spanberger to become part of the problem.

In 2018, voters rewarded Spanberger for advertising herself as an “independent moderate” who was willing to go against both parties.

As a politician, however, her record and actions do not support her campaign promises.

For example, she continually votes for bills that would add trillions of dollars to our debt. She even voted for H.R. 1, a bill that would force taxpayers to fund her political campaigns—including personal expenses.

If her policy reversals and flip flops weren’t bad enough, consider the recent reports highlighting how Spanberger votes with extremists like Nancy Pelosi and Ilhan Omar over 90% of the time.

So it comes as no surprise that Abigail Spanberger recently marched with the defund the police movement in Louisa County.

Simply put, there’s nothing moderate about Abigail Spanberger. She’s certainly not the independent voice for Virginian families that voters sought out in 2018.

Meanwhile, the non-partisan Virginia Public Access Project rated Nick Freitas as having the most independent voting record of all 100 members in the House of Delegates.