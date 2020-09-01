LETTER: Spanberger is working for her constituents

No representative has kept in touch with her constituents as much as Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger. On issue after issue, she is out here working for us, while others talk about a world where facts don’t matter, let alone exist.
Last week’s convention, was a loyalty test for the faithful and a reality check for the rest of us. What are they willing to say? They are acting like the schoolyard bully, who took your hat and is wearing it—while denying they took it. They are convinced no one can stop them.
When it comes to the untethering of American politics from factual reality, what are we prepared to believe? Do we still have it in us to be surprised?
Are we willing to believe our own eyes? Or, do we ignore a pandemic that’s killing hundreds of people every day? How can we pretend that we’re not in the midst of greatest recession in nearly a century?
Will we continue to hear the dog whistles and overlook systemic racism and the constant brutalization of people of color? Will we continue to believe lies which validate our prejudices, or will we accept truths that challenge us? That is the question each of us must ask.
Will we support a Congresswoman who will protect our post office? Who works to keep prescription drug prices affordable? Who promotes high-speed internet? Who listens to all of her constituents and will advocate for them?
Then re-elect Abigail Spanberger in November.
Jon Taylor
Louisa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!