LETTER: Speed limit should not be raised in Stevensburg

As a resident and business owner in Stevensburg, I strongly disagree with raising the speed limit to 55mph (see Star-Exponent article Thursday, Nov. 5, “VDOT, county eye higher posted speed for portion of Route 3 in Stevensburg”).
Our community is a diverse mixture of residential, business, agricultural and commercial. The business center is on Route 3 with the Route 663 (Stevensburg/Batna Road) intersection. The stores, Post Office and businesses are on the South side of Route 3 and all require crossing over the four-lane road to get to the driveways and sales lots. Cars, Trucks and farm vehicles all use the road and driveways.
Since the road was widened to four lanes, the traffic operates at a different pace and flow. Using both lanes, it makes it difficult to enter the highway, much less cross over and get into traffic on the opposite lane. Morning and evening traffic make it difficult to cross the four-lane road with drivers in both lanes which makes it even more of a hazard.
I whole-heartedly agree with Mr. Chase when he exclaimed it was “crazy” to think of raising the speed limit. Turning into the store, post office and sales lots is risky now and the increase of speed is just asking for trouble. Our supervisor has experienced the results of reckless drivers and understands full well what is needed for our safety.
In 1998, my mother-in-law, Virginia Brown, a Stevensburg resident, entered Route 3 from Route 663 on the north side. She pulled in front of a westbound dump truck and was killed at once and the car totally demolished. It was not the truck driver’s fault, but the results and damage of a 55-mph-crash, as it was then, does not come out well.
Many residents use the intersection to get to the North side of Culpeper to shop and get fuel. Trucks are using the back roads to haul gravel and asphalt and common carriers are finding the short-cut to an advantage. Local farmers have to use these roads to move equipment from field to field and haul crops from fields to drying bins and storage areas.
The village of Stevensburg and surrounding area is very diversified. We have residential areas, a business area with a post office, food store, automotive repair business, a storage building retail sales lot, a commercial section with large equipment, a stone quarry and lots of agricultural land.
I stand strong in my conviction that the increased speed limit would only add to more accidents and deaths. I also strongly encourage the residents of the village and area to request that some type of traffic control be placed at the Route 3/Route 663 intersection. I have witnessed many crashes at that intersection and all were total losses of the vehicles and personal injuries.
At night you can’t tell who is turning where and which side of the lane they are on. When the road was built, boxes were built and placed in the ground for the wiring for a traffic light in the future. We need to progress in the matter of securing the safety of this area, not regress.
My hat is off to the members of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police in their enforcement of the 45mph zone and presence in the area to make drivers aware of the reduced speed in the village business area.
David B. Carter
Stevensburg
