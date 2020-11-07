LETTER: Speed limit should not be raised in Stevensburg

As a resident and business owner in Stevensburg, I strongly disagree with raising the speed limit to 55mph (see Star-Exponent article Thursday, Nov. 5, “VDOT, county eye higher posted speed for portion of Route 3 in Stevensburg”).

Our community is a diverse mixture of residential, business, agricultural and commercial. The business center is on Route 3 with the Route 663 (Stevensburg/Batna Road) intersection. The stores, Post Office and businesses are on the South side of Route 3 and all require crossing over the four-lane road to get to the driveways and sales lots. Cars, Trucks and farm vehicles all use the road and driveways.

Since the road was widened to four lanes, the traffic operates at a different pace and flow. Using both lanes, it makes it difficult to enter the highway, much less cross over and get into traffic on the opposite lane. Morning and evening traffic make it difficult to cross the four-lane road with drivers in both lanes which makes it even more of a hazard.

I whole-heartedly agree with Mr. Chase when he exclaimed it was “crazy” to think of raising the speed limit. Turning into the store, post office and sales lots is risky now and the increase of speed is just asking for trouble. Our supervisor has experienced the results of reckless drivers and understands full well what is needed for our safety.