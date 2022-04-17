LETTER: Stop criticizing the Board of Supervisors

In the Sunday, April 10 Culpeper Star-Exponent, Susan Ralston wrote a letter to the editor, “Vote proves residents’ voices do not matter”.

This demands a response on behalf of Culpeper’s approximately 60,000 residents and our dedicated, common-sense, democratically elected Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.

Ms. Ralston suggests that democracy should only work for the 36 voices that opposed the Amazon Data Centers project who spoke at the public hearing because they out-numbered the measly five supporting speakers (myself included).

Ralston criticized four supervisors by name for rejecting her side’s position. She implies that opponents deserved approval because they simply showed up. Ms. Ralston gave no credence to the presumable silent majority who likely discussed the issue with their district supervisor. Without any reservation, I can comfortably suggest that the all seven Supervisors were inundated with phone calls.

The best line I heard from an older person whose family has lived in Culpeper for generations was, “The liberal elite (both political parties) who buys 20 acres in Culpeper believe that he or she controls 200 acres.” Viewing from one’s property or driving along Culpeper’s highways doesn’t equate to control or empowerment.

Having listened to Ms. Ralston’s many presentations recently, I admire her dedication to her causes. Up researching her background, I found that Ms. Ralston has quite an impressive resume. I would only suggest that respect and tolerance operate for the common good of Culpeper citizens when utilized as a two-way street. Imagine the impact of working together for the betterment of life in Culpeper for everyone.

One final thought. I encourage those individuals who—without offering anything positive—sling arrows at our Board of Supervisors during every citizens forum, to please consider serving on a board, committee or run for public office. That takes courage and commitment. Negativity from behind a microphone resolves nothing.

Francis Updike

Culpeper