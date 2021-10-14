LETTER: Stop the 'Good old boy' politics in Culpeper, vote for Russell

I had to laugh when I read Sharon McCaffery’s Star-Exponent letter to the editor, “Jon Russell has more to tell.” Let’s start with the basics. Jon has been elected in Culpeper twice as a town councilman. I am pretty sure if there was a smoking gun it would have been brought out by now. She refers to what appears to me is a fake news blog as her authority on the facts.

Let’s look at his record in Washington state and in Culpeper. In both towns he cut taxes and voted against tax increases. Jon has been a solid conservative on balancing budgets in both towns. In Washington Jon rooted out corruption by forcing a mayor out of office, accused of embezzling funds from a non-profit doing business with the town. In the same way Jon is taking on the “Good old boy” power structure here in town.

Unlike other elected officials, Jon does not have a criminal record. So, I guess all McCaffery has is innuendo and conspiracy theories. I feel sorry for Frank Reaves Jr. supporters who feel they have to sling mud and engage in dirty politics instead of talking up the good things about Frank.