LETTER: Thanks to all who support preventing suicide

On behalf of Team Jordan, I would like to express sincere gratitude and appreciation for all who contributed to our recent fundraiser held on December 1, 2020.

Team Jordan, in collaboration with Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, is a suicide prevention coalition committed to providing resources to those most at risk and also to those in need of immediate help. Team Jordan and RRCS also provide additional assistance to survivors with individual or group support, along with a host of additional prevention efforts.

Like everyone else, we were challenged this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were unable to conduct our annual event in person. Despite this, we were still able to sell all the raffle tickets and held our event live, via social media.

Hundreds of people tuned in to the event and learned a bit about suicide prevention and our efforts to prevent these tragic events. The winners of the cash raffle were announced and the feedback since the event has been very positive.