LETTER: Thanks to community for Trunk-or-Treat event

This was the brainchild of one of our tenants, Karen Corron, of BOOM Fitness. She mentioned one day after a September Boot Camp (which everyone should try at least once—you’ll be hooked!) that she would like to do a Trunk-or-Treat in our front parking lot, to bring families out for an evening of fun and to help promote the businesses located at the corner of Rogers and Braggs Corner roads. Once Karen got the green light for event, she immediately contacted other tenants as well as a few other small businesses she knew that wanted to participate. She flooded her social media pages and by the week of event, there were more than 350 families saying they would come.