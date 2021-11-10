LETTER: Thanks to community for Trunk-or-Treat event

I would like to give a big thank you to everyone in the Culpeper community who came out to our first Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 29 at Braggs Corner Properties.
This was the brainchild of one of our tenants, Karen Corron, of BOOM Fitness. She mentioned one day after a September Boot Camp (which everyone should try at least once—you’ll be hooked!) that she would like to do a Trunk-or-Treat in our front parking lot, to bring families out for an evening of fun and to help promote the businesses located at the corner of Rogers and Braggs Corner roads. Once Karen got the green light for event, she immediately contacted other tenants as well as a few other small businesses she knew that wanted to participate. She flooded her social media pages and by the week of event, there were more than 350 families saying they would come.
The event was a huge success with over 800 kids at event with their parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, grandparents. Plenty of giveaways, good times, community spirit was shared, and enough candy to feed an army. The SUVs, vans, cars, trucks and construction equipment were skillfully decorated with pet, animal, harvest, spooky and playful themes.
I would like to thank all the “Trunkers” that participated in the event—Greensward, Culpeper Tire & Auto, Mountain View Community Church, Bruster’s, Lucy, Jacquie, Shear Secrets, Ray’s Automotive, Culpeper Yard Cards, Double J’s, Bri and John, Kim Parker, BOOM Fitness, Boss and Helene, Michelle Marshall and Doggy Clipps.