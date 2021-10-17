LETTER: Thanks to organizers of CCHS class of '61 reunion

I submitted a photograph earlier this week to the Star-Exponent of the Culpeper County High School class of 1961 reunion, held last weekend at the Culpeper Country Club. We were very grateful for the exposure the paper gave our event, and hope for even better attendance next time.

I did wish to clarify that my role as an organizer was minor compared to the efforts of Jane Pote Fulgham, Barbara Foan Jacobson, Jim Howard and the photographer John Jacobson. I wanted to make an effort to recognize the ones who worked so hard to make this reunion happen. Thanks again for all you have done.