LETTER: The Culpeper County Library needs your help!

COVID-19 has caused the Culpeper County Public Library to lose time and the help of volunteers and as a result of the necessary cutbacks, a loss of revenue.

Due to the virus, proceeds from the library’s book store and the pansy plant sales are missing this year. Both are normally organized by The Friends of the Library.

We are pleased that the library is open six days a week for checking out books and materials and for computer access. As always, WiFi service is available in the parking lot.

In addition the library has provided hot spot connections in a number of locations throughout the county for patrons’ convenience. So we are functional! But revenue is the problem.

Membership fees will help our cause. We are urging the present members of Friends to renew. For those of you who are not yet members, we ask you to join. Two ways to join are available.

You can pick up a form at the circulation desk next time you visit the library and send it back with your check.

You can also join via your computer, by following these instructions:

1. Go to website www.cclva.org

2. Press the FOL button