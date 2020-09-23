LETTER: The differences between Republicans and Democrats

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are inundated with media hyperbole that American politics are divided. In reality, recent presidential election results leave little doubt.

A trend toward unity requires an honest evaluation of the two major party platforms.

Briefly, if a Democrat, one believes a central government must control every social aspect of public life, in other words, socialism, while basically stifling creativity.

If a Republican, government power is limited by a system called federalism. Powers not enumerated in the Constitution are left to the states (10th Amendment). Five decades of Supreme Court activism and state greediness (think Medicaid) has pretty much caused federalism to be relegated to history.

Again, if a Democrat (liberal) then the Constitution must be a document with “holes” in order to accommodate factions such as same-sex marriage; women’s right to infanticide; government uncontrolled bureaucracies; teachers’ unions with little more than taxpayer extortion as a goal; emotion-signaling by politicians as a platform. You get the idea of a “crying towel” replacing a donkey as a Democratic mascot.