LETTER: The name Pelham has other roots in Culpeper

Pelham is a fine Culpeper name.

Just ask folks from Arlington County.

I have learned that a man named Moses Pelham, Sr. (born in Culpeper in 1828) moved to Arlington in 1871. He married, his family grew, and the neighborhood became known as “Pelham Town.” This area is currently around N. 24th and Wakefield Streets.

Pelham Town was one of the Arlington communities subdivided, developed, sold by and to African Americans—a Promised Land, in a country, at a time, when migration did not promise a home.

Important, supportive social institutions, like Mount Salvation Baptist Church, can be linked to this Mr. Pelham, who was a church trustee. In fact, the church is located at 1961 North Culpeper Street in Arlington.

Some of Mr. Pelham’s ancestors still live in “Pelham Town.” I found an entry dated October, 2019, by a Realtor in Arlington, Sherry Young, who wrote in a real estate blog, “I feel happy and privileged that my family has been a part of this community since the late 1800s. My late grandfather William H. Pelham Sr., who lived to be 103, told stories of his grandfather Moses Pelham.”