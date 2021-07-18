LETTER: The pea soup of politics needs to be purged

The term “Pea Soup Fog” arises from the great polluted, toxic fog of smoke and crud and sulphur that came over London in its industrial past—especially one in 1952, the year I was born.

How apropos that is now, if applied to America. We cannot see straight, nor see the forest through the trees, because it seems that fog has arrived here, by any logical conclusion.

I used to play a game with my kids using one starting letter of the alphabet to describe something. Let us do this with the letter “P”—and for brevity’s sake, give only brief addendums or corollaries to spin the matter in describing our current state of the union.

How about using these: People (too many), Politicians (too pusillanimous), Phoniness (everywhere); Political Parasites, Pompous Professors and Professionals...

Then there is Pride (excessive), Poor Preaching (nebulous and vacuous), too many Possessions, Propaganda by a Phony Press, Politicization (of everything), Partisanship, too much Prophecy, Poor Performance, too many Prisons, Panic, Pansie males and female Pussycats, Police, Pretense and Pretending.

It goes on. How about this one: too much Plague.

When will the fog lift? Who will blow it away and how and when?