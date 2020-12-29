LETTER: The real Santa Claus wears a mask

I am writing in response to the Thursday, Dec. 24 Star-Exponent article, ”Santa works magic in Culpeper,” and the photos showing the unmasked Santa and Mrs. Claus who visited our county seat.

If Gilbert and Bowyer really loved children, they would have worn masks. They sent a message that masks are not important at a time when COVID-19 is rampant, and our health care workers are stretched to their limits.

Any costumed person handing out candy to children in downtown Culpeper should be sponsored by a business and/or approved by the Town. And that person should abide by established safety protocols.

P.S. The Real Santa wears a mask.

Kathy Ellis, RN, BSN Rixeyville