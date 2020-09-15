LETTER: There are issues more important than guns

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last year “guns” were the number one issue on the ballot in rural Virginia.

However, a gun has its limits. It will not protect a person from getting Covid-19, allow us access to affordable medical or mental healthcare or prescription drugs.

A gun will not ensure quality public education for all children in Virginia. It will not help you get employment, buy food or secure housing.

A gun will not stop crops from failing or ensure a stable feed supply for livestock. It will not stop the earth’s 40,000-year-old permafrost from melting.

A gun will not keep people from having unprotected sex, which may lead to a women terminating her pregnancy. It cannot help resolve the inequalities of the poor and under-employed people of this nation.

A gun does not help people understand that Black Lives Matter simply means we all need to live by our Pledge of Allegiance, which promises “justice for all.”

A gun will not rebuild the respect that law enforcement officers deserve as our protectors. A gun will not help men or women obtain the equality we all deserve in the workplace.