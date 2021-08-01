LETTER: There is a crisis at the border

My take on the border crisis:

There is a crisis at the southern border, said the United States citizens. No, the border is closed, said President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. With the COVID pandemic over a year old, illegal aliens, possibly infected, walk through open fences on the border, said the United States citizens. We let them cross to request asylum, said the Biden administration.

Thousands of unaccompanied, abandoned children are detained in cages, citizens said. That is okay, we will reunite them with their families, said President Biden. There are over 11 million illegal immigrants in the U.S. now, said citizens. Yeah, but we can legalize them, said Joe. If we give them Biden team shirts and tennis shoes like Obama did, maybe they’ll vote for Democrats.

The government is “drop-shipping” illegal, possibly infected immigrants in red states, the U.S. citizen said. No, we are spreading them all around so everybody gets some, said Biden. Those crossing our border illegally have few skills and the government is giving away our tax money to care for them, citizens said. They were persecuted and have a well-founded fear of future persecution if they return home, and the money is just part of the equity platform, said the State Department.

Within hours after taking office, President Biden terminated the national emergency on the southern border and halted building the wall. Biden allowed over 1 million illegal aliens to enter our “closed border” and gave them virtually everything. Biden’s $4 billion stimulus even provides taxpayer money to people who have come into our country illegally. In less than six months, Joe Biden has turned this nation into a virtual third-world country. His mismanagement of United States Government affairs at home and abroad is cause for immediate removal.

Christopher Ezelle Locust Grove