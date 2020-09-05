LETTER: This election the most important in a lifetime

According to a recent note in the Star-Exponent, our polling stations in Culpeper will be open Nov. 3, Election Day. This Presidential Election may well be the most important in a lifetime.
Democrats have aligned their party with the most radical individuals and groups that are pushing socialism. If implemented, such an agenda would change the lives of us all in very negative ways.
The websites of Antifa and BLM clearly wish to create chaos, while rioting in many large cities. Some rioters are even being funded for transportation and lodging. The destruction, looting, assaults, arson, ever homicides, have continued unabated, while certain mayors and governors have turned a blind eye. Federal authorities have already identified and charged many, and there will be more to come.
Defunding the police is counterproductive. It will leave citizens to protect themselves, while many others will be in harm’s way. Real estate listings for sale in Portland and Seattle are massive, as middle class citizens are leaving in droves.
As a taxpayer all my life, and supporter of law and order, I will vote for Trump.
Thomas A. Johnson
Culpeper
