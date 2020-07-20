The last thing Culpeper needs is to become another Covid-19 hotspot.
I notice with dismay that many people still enter our local stores without wearing a mask even though the science says this is necessary for the protection of all.
I would urge city leaders and city businesses to enforce this common-sense requirement. Residents who don't wear a mask should be cited and fined.
Businesses should consider it their obligation to protect their customers who are good citizens, not cater to those customers who are bad citizens.
It isn't, as some claim, an infringement on rights. If you drive a car without wearing a seat belt, you can be fined. If you drive while intoxicated, you can be jailed. There are times when the rights of many supersede the rights of a selfish few.
Ron Coleman
Culpeper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.