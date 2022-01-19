LETTER: To Democrats, 'compromise' means 'my way or the highway'

Page six the of Star-Exponent’s Jan. 2 edition couldn’t have been more distressing to folks who decry centralized, sclerotic government.

Mr. Cotton’s column and the editorial by The Roanoke Times could not have painted a clearer picture of how the Republican/Conservative party compares to the Taliban. The strategic difference derived between the two as written on this “opinion page” is clearly and only geography.

As the Democratic Party, since Lydon B. Johnson, continues to absorb the citizenry with unbacked, printed megabucks, these writers herald in the new year suggesting the enemy is Republican.

Recall Benjamin Franklin’s, “A Republic, madam, if you can keep it.” The idea that only the government fixes everything (the Left, Dems, liberals) is anathema to Mr. Franklin’s admonishment. Propaganda fostered by this ilk will never result in good will or their favorite word, “compromise”—that is, in their reality, “my way or the highway.”

Frank Sardina

Unionville