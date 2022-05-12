LETTER TO EDITOR: A.P. Hill should come home to Culpeper

I just read the interesting article in the Wednesday, May 11, Star-Exponent, “Will A. P. Hill rest in Culpeper’s Fairview Cemetery?”, about the possible re-interment of the remains of Culpeper’s native son, Lt. General and Third Corps commander in Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia, Ambrose Powell Hill.

While I would wish that his body as well as the statue above him in Richmond would remain where they are, alternatively I would hope his descendants would agree to bring him home to Culpeper if need be.

I have been on a mission locally since December to learn more of this family and Gen. A.P. Hill’s brothers and uncles who were quite prominent in their own fashion locally. My family had a strong connection with his uncle of the same name. Indeed, we share distant blood.

It took me several trips to Fairview Cemetery to find the graves of his parents, and I came across that of his brother Edward Baptist Hill, who had been on his staff during the war. He lies separate from his father, Thomas. The last descendant in Culpeper of this Hill family on East Street, Lucy Russell Wiltshire, who died in 1992, is buried beside her grandfather, this brother of the general.

I cut my carpentry teeth in 1976 on the extensive remodeling of the Hill home at the corner of Main and Davis streets, and only recently learned the General’s parents raised their young family first northwest of town near Eggbornsville.

In fact, I came to town recently that way to try and find the historic and remote home. The father, Thomas, moved his family to town in the 1830s while becoming prosperous, and the brick structure in the town center became known as the General’s boyhood home.

We should welcome him home. Gen. Edward Stevens and Col. John Jameson, both Revolutionary War vets who rest in the local Masonic cemetery, would likely agree.

Joseph Hudson

Reva