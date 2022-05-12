LETTER TO EDITOR: Vanuch should represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District

This year, Stafford, Culpeper, and the greater Fredericksburg region have a unique opportunity to fill an open seat in the newly created 7th U.S. Congressional District. Republican Crystal Vanuch, two-time chairman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is running to defeat Abigail Spanberger and bring a fresh, conservative voice to Capitol Hill.

Crystal was born, raised, and lives in the 7th District. Those deep roots bring a knowledge and understanding that only comes from a life time of living, working, and representing her home town in the 7th District. She comes from a family of both law enforcement and military veterans so she sees the challenges that our police, military, and veterans face every day.

Crystal has shown an unwavering support for our first responders and successfully fought for one of their largest raises in Stafford history. She will bring that much-needed support to Washington as our country continues to descend into lawlessness.

Crystal has been a fierce advocate for her constituents. When a national mining company brought forth an application to advance mining operations closer to well-established neighborhoods in north Stafford, she stood strong with her constituents who were understandably concerned about how that would impact their families and homes. She has held fast on limiting residential growth and pushed back when the development lobbies created proffer laws that benefited only themselves.

The special interests hold no sway over Crystal and she is going to take that kind of advocacy to Washington. Vote Vanuch for Congress!

Kristen Barnes

Stafford