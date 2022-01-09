LETTER: To the doctors and staff at Culpeper Medical Center

I want to thank the doctors and staff at Culpeper Medical Center for the wonderful help they were to me when I was feeling so discouraged. Most of all I want to thank God for giving these people the wisdom and kindness they showed to me right down to the volunteer workers and crew, who drove me home over the snowy roads.
I praise the Lord for giving this hospital to Culpeper. May the Lord Bless you all for the kindness you have shown to me, and I pray that you will receive the same help and kindness in your time of need.
Marie Mroczek
Culpeper