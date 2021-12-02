LETTER: Town Council vacancy process should be reassessed

I write this from a very biased position. I know there will be negative comments, because no one takes the time to know the man over their opinions. But there is a deep disappointment I have to share.

At the last Town Council meeting it was decided to fill a vacancy through appointment by application. I am disappointed because the councilwoman proposing it, Jamie Clancey, made the comment about giving someone who might not have means to fund a campaign an opportunity to serve.

My thought was, I watched a man, Fred Sapp, struggle to put food on the table for his daughter, as a single father, to run a campaign this year for Town Council.

A man who moved around bills to run a campaign. Who only had $800+ in donations run a campaign. A man who is the next-eligible vote-getter, who essentially was discounted by someone who I personally know has those “means.”

So I contacted this councilwoman and said as much, who gave me a generic, “It wasn’t personal.”

Well, yes it actually was personal in my opinion, because this man busted his tail to the point of illness to be a voice for all Culpeper—while I believe Jamie Clancey only cares about ensuring certain Culpeper voices are heard.