LETTER: Town Council vacancy process should be reassessed
LETTER: Town Council vacancy process should be reassessed

I write this from a very biased position. I know there will be negative comments, because no one takes the time to know the man over their opinions. But there is a deep disappointment I have to share.

At the last Town Council meeting it was decided to fill a vacancy through appointment by application. I am disappointed because the councilwoman proposing it, Jamie Clancey, made the comment about giving someone who might not have means to fund a campaign an opportunity to serve.

My thought was, I watched a man, Fred Sapp, struggle to put food on the table for his daughter, as a single father, to run a campaign this year for Town Council.

A man who moved around bills to run a campaign. Who only had $800+ in donations run a campaign. A man who is the next-eligible vote-getter, who essentially was discounted by someone who I personally know has those “means.”

So I contacted this councilwoman and said as much, who gave me a generic, “It wasn’t personal.”

Well, yes it actually was personal in my opinion, because this man busted his tail to the point of illness to be a voice for all Culpeper—while I believe Jamie Clancey only cares about ensuring certain Culpeper voices are heard.

This man will not like that I have written this because he is actually truly very humble. He believes in the democratic process, even with proof of the opposite in his life.

But 1,633 citizens voted for him, and their voices should matter more than seven council members.

Rebecca Sheets

Culpeper

