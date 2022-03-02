LETTER: Truck convoy is misuse of democracy

As I write this letter, a convoy of truckers protesting their “lack of freedom” threaten to choke Washington with gridlock to protest the President’s State of the Union address.

The truckers have been so disruptive in Canada’s capital, with their gridlock and Confederate flags surrounding the Canadian National War Memorial, that the Canadian government invoked emergency powers to disperse them.

Halfway round the world, Russian military convoys are pressing forward to seize Ukrainian cities and crush democracy.

Even as the truckers’ demonstration fizzles, they are not supporting democracy; they are misusing it. They are playing into Putin’s perception that America is too divided to oppose his invasion of Ukraine. Truckers, you’ve got it wrong.

Roger Gorg

Culpeper