Donald Trump just killed America. He stood out in front of the White House for the world to see and pulled the trigger on his fiscal-irresponsibility shot-gun, firing it while the country lay helplessly at his feet.
Trump’s callous disregard for the American people and their Constitution was on full display during his announcement of new executive orders on Aug. 8.
With the silent support of do-nothing Republicans in the U.S. Senate, he has signed an executive order to stop collecting payroll taxes. This is the final nail in our nation’s fiscal coffin. Social Security and Medicare will go bankrupt.
You are thinking, surely this cannot be true?
Let me detail what has happened during the national disaster known as the Trump presidency:
1) Passed a huge tax cut for billionaires and deadbeat corporations. This ballooned the national debt during a time of economic prosperity when we should have been paying the debt down.
2) Lack of a coherent national strategy to fight the corona virus. Besides killing off hundreds of thousands of Americans needlessly, this failure prolongs our economic crash and leaves millions unemployed for months longer than they would have been if Trump had tried to unite us with a common purpose.
3) Trump signs an executive order to stop collecting payroll taxes. This move will push Social Security and Medicare into insolvency. This callous move threatens our vulnerable seniors as well as future recipients of these retirement benefits.
We have been holding our collective breath until Nov. 3, waiting to see what is next. You may as well exhale. The job of doing us in is just about complete.
Donald Trump, the greatest disaster in American presidential history, is writing his final chapter.
Unfortunately, the ending will come too late for many of us.
He didn’t stop payroll taxes he deferred them; they are still due next yr. If you want to save social security you need more young people working. Do the EOs set bad precedent? If you are also shouting at the top of your lungs that we are in an emergency, then you probably understand that this wouldn’t be used regularly. Dems are mad because if they sue and win they hurt working and non-working Americans and didn’t get to borrow an extra trillion to then hand off to their cronies/donors.
