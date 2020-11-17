LETTER: Trump, Republicans are right to seek answers

Donald Trump and the 70 million Americans who voted for him have good reason to question the integrity of the 2020 election.

Corruption in the FBI against President Trump was so bad that they took false allegations of Russian collusion by President Trump and used taxpayer funds, the power of the FBI and a special counsel in an unbelievable, illegal attempt to undo the 2016 election results. Adam Schiff stood before the American people and deliberately lied by saying he had actual “evidence” of Russian collusion when he knew it was all made up.

The news media falsely told Americans that Donald Trump had no chance of winning because Biden was so far ahead in all the polls. In Wisconsin, Biden was supposed to be 16 points ahead in the polls.

It’s interesting how so many news outlets never get it wrong in Donald Trump’s favor. If a few of their polls would’ve mistakenly said Republicans were ahead then we might think it was just incompetence. Instead, it appears the news media was part of the election being rigged against Trump.

Here are just a few 2020 election fraud examples, from among many, in the state of Michigan:

• eyewitnesses saw a batch of ballots in which 60% of them have the same signature