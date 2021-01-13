LETTER: Trump should be censured, not impeached

As much as President Trump deserves to be impeached and removed from office for inciting a riot and threatening the Georgia secretary of state if he didn’t subvert election results, the better course of action is to censure.

First off, time is short. A U.S. Senate trial would not happen until after the inauguration and would take the limelight away from the new president and his agenda.

Getting two-thirds of the Senate to vote for conviction is extremely unlikely. What is needed now is a strong bipartisan condemnation of Trump’s more recent actions, especially since Nov. 3.

I wish censure had been done last year during his first impeachment proceedings. A bipartisan censure vote would be a lot more stigmatizing on Trump’s legacy than a second impeachment acquittal.

Robert Legge

Culpeper