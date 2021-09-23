LETTER: Two things to note before voting

Two things to note before you vote:
1. There used to be a sign reading “Lake Pelham” on Mountain Run Lake Road at Henretty. It has long been removed. I see this as a sign that progress will be made on renaming the lake after a Culpeper patriot, perhaps, rather than allowing such a beautiful and lucky environmental feature of our nice little city to keep the name of someone with little positive connection to it.
2. As a public school educator in my early professional years, my vote will go to someone who not only supports public education, the backbone of the greatness of the United States, but who actually sends his children to public schools. Alas, Mr. Freitas does neither.
Frank E. Grant
Culpeper