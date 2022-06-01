 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Uvalde and Buffalo weigh on our minds.

FBI Investigators enter the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. on Monday, May 16 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

We find ourselves moving about in slow motion as we try to process the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, on top of the horrific shooting at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, NY.... One tragedy after the next playing in an endless loop.

With the General Assembly set to return to Richmond on Wednesday, perhaps our legislators might be able to push forward one of the many things that need to happen in order to address the problem of violence in America.

I call on Governor Glenn Youngkin, our state senators Bryce Reeves, Jill Vogel and Emmett Hanger, and our House of Delegates representatives, Michael Webert and Nick Freitas to work across the aisle to fully fund community-based mental health before they close the book on the 2022 General Assembly session and budget.

Del. Michael Webert (R-Marshall) said improving Virginia’s community mental health services is “a top priority” (Culpeper Star-Exponent, May 25). I agree wholeheartedly.

Rather than sending a rebate check to each household, you and your colleagues would benefit Virginians far more by using the substantial budget surplus to fund, fix and expand local mental health services. Ensuring ready access to quality mental-health services and in-patient care could help prevent tragedy here. There’s no cure after the fact.

Ed Dunphy

Culpeper

