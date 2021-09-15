LETTER: Vaccination will save lives in Culpeper community

Our hospital and COVID-19 testing centers are struggling to meet the needs of the community, according to recent Star-Exponent reporting. Unfortunately, it would seem that our local vaccination resources are not feeling that same strain.

A quick search of our four local Walgreens and CVS’ revealed over two dozen COVID-19 vaccine appointments available on September 12th alone. Culpeper County is sitting at a 48.6% vaccination rate for our population, and 59.9% for adults, according to publicly available information from VDH. We can do much better.

Do the right thing for your community and get vaccinated. During lockdown, many people spoke of not being afraid of the virus and continued to live their lives as normal, despite restrictions. Now those same people seem to be basing their decision not to vaccinate on fear.

You can make an enormous difference in your community, and potentially save lives, by getting vaccinated. If you’re afraid for whatever reason, please, please, speak to a medical professional whom you trust, to your vaccinated family, friends, and coworkers. Understand their reasonings for being vaccinated and do the right thing for your community.