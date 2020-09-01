LETTER: Virginia politicians should try to represent all of us

To many of us, Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Tim Kaine and Gov. Ralph Northam are indistinguishable. Given the current miasma of American politics, it is my opinion these names have become synonymous with obfuscation, empty rhetoric, partisan and powershell games, and in general, humdrum political hackdom of a degree of ineptness that staggers the mind.
Those of us from Old Virginia have often been conservative in our values, transcending both the Republican and Democratic parties. We were usually afforded the luxury of great statesmen who could give great speeches and do great deeds.
In these times there is none of that, certainly no great exhortations to any wholesome values; nor yet a stepping-to-the-front to issue anything other than flattery or bootblack obsequious condemnations to their base against our current president.
By conservative I mean the long-held values of our nation—the glue of our sinew based upon Judeo-Christian moral values, adherence to the U.S. Constitution and its rights and laws, a belief in capitalism rather than forms of totalitarian socialism, maintenance of a strong defense and a profound repugnance towards abortion. In all this, how can they oppose?
These politicians all appear to disassociate themselves from these tenets. I ask them: Explain with what you would replace these values? Have you no eye to anything other than political expediency? Can you not offer noble words to rouse us up and try to inspire us, even those who are not Progressive? You act as if you are men in hiding, afraid of your shadows. I ask you to bare your souls to the light and make yourselves known.
Joseph Hudson
Reva
