LETTER: Vote against divisive local political candidates

Many letters have been promoting Republican candidates from top to bottom in recent weeks. I’d like to express an alternate view.
As the election nears, Glenn Youngkin and his running mates, along with Freitas and Webert, appear to be aligning themselves with the most xenophobic, racist, and tinfoil-hat-wearing members of the Republican party. Wonder how he’ll govern? Look at Trump, Texas, and Florida. He has also embraced state Senator Amanda F. Chase—a pariah among fellow Senate Republicans, who joined Democrats in censuring her this year after she called the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 “patriots”—sound familiar? Jon Russell called them patriots, too.
Star-Exponent columnist Tim Cotton made clear this past Sunday that he was talking about the crazed far-right lunatics who have taken control of the Republican Party while still worshipping their former president, who even now, will just not let go.
Take the new law in Texas that forbids teaching much of America’s actual history, or the school board that is requiring teachers to present opposing views to the tragedy of the Holocaust. In Culpeper, these reprobates are represented by Marshall Keene (busloads of enthusiasts to the January 6 insurrection), and those that are running for Town Council endorsed by the Republican committee.
“New Energy for Culpeper?”—From my view, Russell’s only energy is devoted to whatever is expedient to advance his personal political agenda, at the expense of truth, honor, and respect for the community at large. He is an interloper who has been chased out of other states for the same kind of divisive behavior.
Elect Terry McAuliffe, Hala Ayala, Mark Herring, Annette Hyde, and Doug Ward. Leave politics out of our local elections, and vote for Durr, Hutchins, Reaves, Brown, Mayles, Rimeikis and Yowell.
Mike McClary
Culpeper