LETTER: Vote against divisive local political candidates

Many letters have been promoting Republican candidates from top to bottom in recent weeks. I’d like to express an alternate view.

As the election nears, Glenn Youngkin and his running mates, along with Freitas and Webert, appear to be aligning themselves with the most xenophobic, racist, and tinfoil-hat-wearing members of the Republican party. Wonder how he’ll govern? Look at Trump, Texas, and Florida. He has also embraced state Senator Amanda F. Chase—a pariah among fellow Senate Republicans, who joined Democrats in censuring her this year after she called the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 “patriots”—sound familiar? Jon Russell called them patriots, too.

Star-Exponent columnist Tim Cotton made clear this past Sunday that he was talking about the crazed far-right lunatics who have taken control of the Republican Party while still worshipping their former president, who even now, will just not let go.