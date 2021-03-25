LETTER: Vote Beard for clarity, experience, equity

As a Culpeper County voter, I have read a lot about the March 30 special election for clerk of the Culpeper County Circuit Court. I have read the flyers from both candidates and many of their social-media posts. The reality is there is only one candidate who has the knowledge and ability to serve in this role, and that is Carson Beard.

Here are five reasons Beard is the right person to continue serving as clerk:

1. Beard has repeatedly said he will serve all Culpeper County residents. And there is no reason to believe he will not do so. This is a nonpartisan seat, and should remain so.

2. Beard has six years of experience and understands all the duties the clerk and his staff have to complete. This is not a job for someone who has never worked as a clerk of the court.

3. He has the endorsement of the longtime retired clerk, Janice Corbin, who hired and trained him. She certainly would want a competent person in that role.

4. In the last two months, Beard has explained some of the many responsibilities of the Circuit Court clerk’s office. It has been eye-opening to know just how many citizens are affected by the work of the clerk and his staff.