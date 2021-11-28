LETTER: Voters deserve a say about meals tax

The November 10 Star-Exponent article “Committee tepid about levying meals tax” discusses the consideration of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors of levying a new county meals tax of 6 percent.

I didn’t have to read very far into the article to find that this had been proposed before, via voter referendum, but failed. So, with this in mind, the BOS should tap the brakes on this new meals tax, especially now in the tumultuous economic times we are all trying to survive in.

The people of the county are still dusting themselves off from the effects of the COVID pandemic. They are dealing with rising gas prices, the rising the cost of heating their homes this winter and rising food prices. Not a good time to be faced with a new tax to pay.

I was also disappointed with some of the board members trying to spin this new tax as one that would impact the tourists who come through our county more so that the county residents. This is just wrong. It only takes a little thought about all of the ‘Mom & Pop’ country stores in the county that serve food who would have to impose this tax on their customers to see who would be impacted most by this new tax.