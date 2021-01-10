LETTER: We must agree to disagree peacefully

The year 2020 has been nothing short of a challenging year from many angles for us all.

COVID-19, regardless of how you feel about it, has created obstacles that not only reshaped our personal lives but created even more division politically between Americans.

The presidential election has motivated grassroots efforts across our country, and more Americans are demanding to have their voices heard more than ever before. This is good.

The election created high emotions on both sides of the aisle and, unfortunately, brought the worst out in many.

Across America, you have seen tempers get the best of people, nasty social-media attacks against our fellow Americans, riots, looting, defiance of law enforcement and breaching our most hallowed grounds of our Capitol. These actions are not American, and especially not what we represent as Republicans.

It is time to put 2020 in the rearview mirror—not to forget, but to learn from. There are many lessons and issues politically we can learn from and debate peacefully.