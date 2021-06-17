LETTER: We need a pool in Culpeper—but not downtown

I live in Culpeper County, but I have a business in downtown Culpeper. I don’t think it is in the best interest of downtown Culpeper to have a public swimming pool in the middle of town.

Instead of a pool, the town needs a place to congregate—such as a plaza or an amphitheater. And near by, a building that could be of multipurpose use, such as to store equipment for the amphitheater or a canopy for the Farmers Market. When not in use, it could be rented out.

With a pool downtown, we would all start the horrible habit of selling suntan lotion, beach baskets, umbrellas ... just like Walmart. The last thing I want to see is halfway-dressed people walking around the Town of Culpeper. That would not be good for businesses.

We need that space used more than just one-quarter of the year.

We have the SplashPad in the town’s Rockwater Park. That sounds like it would be the place for a pool; add it to the features already in place.

Maybe it’s time the town purchased the Country Club of Culpeper. That way, we would have a pool and a golf course, and can expand into Yowell Meadow Park.

Mountain Run Lake or the Culpeper Sports Complex are other possibilities.

Not in town.

Ines Pesquera Boston, Culpeper County