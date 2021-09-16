LETTER: We need new ideas for Culpeper's future

As a life-long resident, born and raised in Culpeper, it was a blessing to move back home earlier this year. I became very interested in the upcoming election for mayor and the candidacy of Jon Russell.

I see many different personalities on our Town Council, and that’s a good thing. But it’s not about those men and women, it’s about Culpeper. There are some questions we need to ask ourselves ahead of Election Day: Do we vote for someone just because he has been on council a long time? What is the candidate’s vision for our town? What are his priorities?

I recently had the opportunity to meet and speak with Jon Russell. He told me about his family and what he wanted to accomplish as mayor. As a father of four children, I know his heart is for helping our youth. I also found that he listens and does an excellent job articulating what it means to live in Culpeper and how we preserve our small-town identity while providing modern accommodations for our residents.

All the issues Jon Russell has set forth (drinkable tap water, saving Lake Pelham, ending double taxation on cars, recruiting family- and youth-orientated businesses) are important to us as citizens of Culpeper. I urge you to speak with him and ask questions. We need new ideas and a mayor with business and community experience to help lead Culpeper into the future.