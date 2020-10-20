LETTER: We need politicians who believe in greater freedom and liberty

Rural Virginia, and indeed rural America, is at a crossroads.

Slow or even declining rates of population growth, an opioid epidemic silently sweeping the country, and a depressed economic outlook brought about by COVID lockdowns are all defining factors of what it means to live in a rural community today.

At the same time, politicians in Washington and Richmond seem to pay less and less attention to the unique needs and challenges facing rural areas with each passing day. An old phrase comes to mind: “No matter how low your opinion of Washington is, it’s nothing compared to Washington’s low opinion of you.”

Rural citizens and voters need and deserve representatives who understand the districts and constituents they strive to represent. After suffering for decades under federal and state rules and that have one everything from hindering access to broadband to hamstring our farmers, rural Virginians are starting to realize that most of the proposed “solutions” coming from politicians and bureaucrats are crafted to fix the damage that their programs did in the first place.