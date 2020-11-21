LETTER: Wearing a mask protects everyone's health

I am writing in response to the Nov. 19 Star-Exponent article titled, “Are they masks or muzzles? Two discussions highlight different opinions.”

I understand that as Americans we deeply value our independence. However, at this time I ask everyone to take a moment to consider our dependence.

We survive as a nation and a species not because of our independence from each other, but because of our dependence on each other. As humans, we rely on each other either directly or indirectly for nearly everything in our lives.

I did not grow all of the food that I ate today. I did not build the home that I live in. I did not sew the clothes on my back. It is necessary for us to provide for one another, and in that vein it is our duty to protect one another.

To wear a mask is not to label oneself as dirty or submissive—it is an act of radical empathy. If we give empathy to fewer and fewer people in our lives, we will find that fewer and fewer people give empathy to us when we need it most.

Elanra Dulaney

Culpeper