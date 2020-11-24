LETTER: What can I do now?

I sit here an old man, a widower after 61 years of marriage and mourned premature death of two adult children—two heart attacks, diabetes and heart-bypass surgery.

I’m no longer a member of civic organizations, only my church. I ask my question because I’ve never experienced the kind of troubles my nation is living through now.

I lived through World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Desert Storm and several other national conflicts, as well as a lot of disturbing political campaigns.

Fifty years ago, I watched the fires in Washington from my upstairs office window and saw the troop convoys coming up Interstate 95 on my way out of town. My government office was ravaged by angry activists. Yet as I watch and read current media, my country has more anger, concurrent disruptive conflicts, racial angst and greater health anxiety than in at least a century.

What can I do? I am trying to reflect my mental and spiritual wrestling with these facts in this short monologue. I have truly come to believe that there are viable answers for all who would accept my question as one of their own.

It is the answer that has been around for unknown centuries—the power of multiplied prayers to our almighty God.