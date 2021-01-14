LETTER: What can unite America after this?

Jan. 6, 2021, was the low-water mark for our collective experiment in this republic.

Not within recent memory can most of us recall such disastrous actions by so few that will come to inflict hardship upon so many. The spectacles of behavior were worth watching and remembering. It was in a moment, 1968 and 1974 over again.

Many lawmakers appear to know little of the lives of people struggling to survive in the middle of this pandemic and the loss of jobs, as well as a perceived fraudulent election. Many protesters were there with good, peaceful and patriotic intentions.

To be sure, President Trump had a hand in bringing this on with his relentless goading, of which even I am tired.

To be equally certain, the opposite party has contributed. A serious analysis of election methods must be conducted.

But here is what I have been reflecting on: The spectacle of our entire Congress cowering in fear while lying down under orders from the police, then fleeing like rats from a sinking ship. Those images will never leave me.

Jan. 6 spoke volumes about our common people who have had enough, and our political class, which—instead of being the spokespeople of us—by us and for us, does not even know us anymore.