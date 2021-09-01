LETTER: What is Russell's real agenda?

This is a question voters in Culpeper must ponder before the Nov. 2 mayoral election. Russell is seeking the mayor’s job. Behind the country boy façade is a corporate lobbyist with a corporate agenda, not a Culpeper agenda.

Although he has been on the Culpeper Town Council for several years, he has never been transparent about his financial ties with the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) and its affiliate, the American City Council Exchange (ACCE), where he was director and lobbyist. Both groups receive large corporate contributions to influence state legislatures and town councils on matters of interest to corporate America.

At the very least, while serving as ACCE’s director and on Culpeper’s town council, it appears there was a conflict of interest. After all, he was getting a regular generous paycheck from ACCE.

Russell has been quiet about the financial support he gets from outside groups. But every once in a while we get a closer look at the Russell money machine.

In 2018 filings with the state of Virginia, Russell revealed contributions totaling $1,200 from lawyers in Philadelphia and Tampa. Why do lawyers in Philadelphia and Tampa care about Russell’s political career? There were no filings in 2019 or 2020. Were other contributions hidden away?