LETTER: What stricter gun laws are needed?

The authors of two letters published in the Culpeper Star-Exponent after the Uvalde school shooting, “Appropriate Action After Uvalde” and “Tragedy of Gun Violence,” seem to have tapped their brakes short of the finish line in their call for stricter gun laws.

What are the stricter laws that are needed?

Currently there are federal laws that regulate the purchase and ownership of firearms and each of the fifty states have adopted their own laws for the regulation of purchasing and owning a firearm. Why, there’s even a law both federally and state-wide that makes the crime of murder illegal, so are more laws the answer to the gun violence epidemic we are experiencing?

It’s not a law-deficiency problem and not a gun problem, it is a societal problem, a people problem. Our lawmakers need to stop going after the ‘low hanging fruit’—the guns—and deal with the problem for what it is: the people who use the guns for evil purposes. Until this is done, the problem will continue to exist.

I have a couple of suggestions as starting points to a solution. First, make our schools more secure, making it more difficult for people with bad intentions to enter the building(s). Next, ensure that all of our current gun laws are being strictly enforced.

David Carpenter

Mitchells