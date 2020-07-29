History is the study of past events, including human affairs. America, the great melting pot, where people of many cultures and histories have assembled, continues to struggle with diversity.
Regardless of cultural differences, most people naturally seek security, acceptance and peaceful coexistence. When past events have been exceptionally cruel, heartless and inhumane to any one group of people, it should be incumbent on others to stop the hateful madness by speaking up for change and fairness for ALL. Efforts to effect change in America have been slow and arduous for decades. Prejudice, debasement and disregard for people of color has been and is alive and well. Some Americans continue to discredit and marginalize others.
I would ask some to dig deeply and question their feelings and motives.
Ask, “What do I gain by offending others?”
“Is something that has always been historically divisive significant in today’s world?”
“Does the perceived heritage of something override the suggestion of hatred that it represents?”
A reporter, Roberto Ferdman, said: “Is it wrong to celebrate the South? Not at all. But if you want to celebrate the South, there are a thousand things you can pick up and put on display without hurting people or gesturing to the history of racism in this country. Southern culture is an amazingly rich and fascinating thing.”
Please search within and ask yourself, “Where do I stand on this journey, and what view do I want to model for my children? How can I best reconcile yesterday, today and tomorrow?”
Charles and Michele Jameson
Culpeper
