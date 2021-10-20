LETTER: Where was Frank Reaves on the Fourth of July?

I read with great interest Margaret Campbell’s letter to the editor entitled “New Energy for Separated Culpeper?”
I do have one question. Desperate much? Ms. Campbell went after mayoral candidate Jon Russell for speaking at a Republican Rally on July 4th instead of attending a ceremony with guest speaker Democrat Congresswoman Abigail Spanburger.
Jon Russell, his wife and 6-year-old son were participants in the Culpeper 5k run that morning. I didn’t see Frank Reaves anywhere, not even to greet runners. Jon Russell toured the Culpeper car show that day, I didn’t see Frank Reaves hanging out for any extended time. Jon hosted a watch party for the town fireworks at his wife’s business near Mountain Run park. I didn’t see Frank Reaves walking around greeting the hundreds of people in the area. Was Frank doing his thing that day? Of course, he was doing something, I am sure.
In closing, I find it dirty that supporters of Frank Reaves have nothing to write about in the letters to the editor in favor of their candidate, but all they can do is attack. It’s more of same “Good old boy” tactics where they smear instead of fixing our water, or eliminate double taxes on cars, work on flexibility in housing for seniors, homeless and working poor. They have no solutions, just attacks. Vote Jon Russell and end this kind of dirty politics.