LETTER: Where was Frank Reaves on the Fourth of July?

I read with great interest Margaret Campbell’s letter to the editor entitled “New Energy for Separated Culpeper?”

I do have one question. Desperate much? Ms. Campbell went after mayoral candidate Jon Russell for speaking at a Republican Rally on July 4th instead of attending a ceremony with guest speaker Democrat Congresswoman Abigail Spanburger.

Jon Russell, his wife and 6-year-old son were participants in the Culpeper 5k run that morning. I didn’t see Frank Reaves anywhere, not even to greet runners. Jon Russell toured the Culpeper car show that day, I didn’t see Frank Reaves hanging out for any extended time. Jon hosted a watch party for the town fireworks at his wife’s business near Mountain Run park. I didn’t see Frank Reaves walking around greeting the hundreds of people in the area. Was Frank doing his thing that day? Of course, he was doing something, I am sure.