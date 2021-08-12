LETTER: Who is practicing partisan politics?

In response to Sunday’s op-ed by David Reuther, “Wise voting requires knowing the candidates,” the author claims to be opposed to the local Culpeper Town Council and mayoral campaigns having Republicans running, causing the race to “partisan.” He complains that candidates are attempting to hide their positions by using “Democratic Blue, not Republican Red” signs. This is interesting because by this very assertion he is making the Culpeper race “Partisan.”
In advancing this assertion, Reuther speaks of a “casting call” for candidate endorsement. Does he know of a candidate that was denied the opportunity to pursue their endorsement? If so, I ask that he please share that “Independent” candidate’s name and why he wasn’t part of the “casting call?”
I personally do not know much about Councilman Russell, so I will not be having much to say on his position. However, “New Energy for Culpeper” I think speaks to the “good ol’ boy” Davis Street politics of Culpeper. Does Reuther fear candidates being threatened by these new ideas will no longer be able to make backroom deals that only benefit the well-to-do Culpeper citizens?
Addressing the assertion that Culpeper Republicans have fallen in line with ultra-radical Republican themes, I ask Reuther which Republican candidates has he spoken to personally or even attempted to contact? At least one I know of has been in the community contacting community leaders, takes part in community organizations, and has done at least one video interview available on Facebook. If Reuther, in actually meeting local Republican candidates, still holds to the idea they are all ultra-radical, maybe the Republicans are not the problem as much as Reuther’s ultra-radical partisan Democratic views.
My overall point here is that it appears to me Reuther has made no effort to know any candidates other than those who support his political views, even as he makes accusations about partisanship and radical politics. Psychologists have a term for that (projection)—which means, “Look in the mirror.” Because with his arguments, Reuther is perpetuating the partisanship he claims to be standing against.
Rebecca Sheets
Culpeper