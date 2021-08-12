LETTER: Who is practicing partisan politics?

In response to Sunday’s op-ed by David Reuther, “Wise voting requires knowing the candidates,” the author claims to be opposed to the local Culpeper Town Council and mayoral campaigns having Republicans running, causing the race to “partisan.” He complains that candidates are attempting to hide their positions by using “Democratic Blue, not Republican Red” signs. This is interesting because by this very assertion he is making the Culpeper race “Partisan.”

In advancing this assertion, Reuther speaks of a “casting call” for candidate endorsement. Does he know of a candidate that was denied the opportunity to pursue their endorsement? If so, I ask that he please share that “Independent” candidate’s name and why he wasn’t part of the “casting call?”

I personally do not know much about Councilman Russell, so I will not be having much to say on his position. However, “New Energy for Culpeper” I think speaks to the “good ol’ boy” Davis Street politics of Culpeper. Does Reuther fear candidates being threatened by these new ideas will no longer be able to make backroom deals that only benefit the well-to-do Culpeper citizens?