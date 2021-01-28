LETTER: Why can't Virginia prioritize vaccinations better?

The state of Virginia is far behind other states in how it informs the public about COVID-19 vaccinations and standardize the processes, etc. (Example: see https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx).

Culpeper County is far behind other counties, such as Fairfax County. (see: https://fairfaxcountyemergency.wpcomstaging.com/2021/01/26/what-you-need-to-know-about-limited-vaccine-supply/?utm_source=text&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=covid&utm_content=012621)

The vaccination “survey” that Virginians are supposed to take, at the Virginia Department of Health link, is not intuitive for the average user.

For seniors without computer access, especially those over age 70, the challenge to figure out where they stand in line for a vaccine is even more critical. Most states, but not Virginia, agree that the over-65 group is now in Phase 1B of the vaccinations.