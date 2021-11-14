LETTER: Why do we pay a licensing fee for property taxes?

I will be honest and state that I am fed up with the Culpeper County treasurer’s office. First of all, I am not independently wealthy. I am a widow trying to survive on one income. I tried making installment payments on my personal property taxes this year, only to have the money sent back to me. The treasurer claimed my bank was at fault for not sending correct information. I checked with bank, all info was correct and up to date.

Somehow or another I managed to scrape up the entire fee (so I thought) and went to the treasurer’s office, only to be told there was a further so-called ‘licensing fee.’ Could someone please explain to me exactly why we are being charged a licensing fee when we already have to pay through the nose for property taxes? What is that all about?

Suzanne Reiser

Culpeper

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Star-Exponent asked Missy White, Culpeper County Treasurer, to respond to this letter:

While I understand your frustration, the treasurer’s office is responsible only for the collection of taxes, not the assessment of property or the rates to which those assessments are charged. I actually encourage installment payments, or prepayments, which is why we are implementing an ACH Auto debit program for 2022. Also, the treasurer’s office has no control over electronic payments that are rejected by the bank. We make every effort to communicate the common issues with taxpayers having trouble. In reference to the license fee, it was decided in 2008 by the Board of Supervisors to replace the selling of ‘county decals’ each April with a $25 fee that is charged for any vehicle garaged in the county as of January 1 of the tax year. Again, the Treasurer is responsible for the collection of these fees but has no authority to eliminate this program.