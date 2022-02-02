LETTER: Why does racism exist?

I am shocked, saddened and horrified over the last week or so. First by Senator McConnell’s comment about African Americans not being Americans, and a recent article about an Etsy buyer demanding her money back because the seller was black.

What is wrong with people? I understand there are racists. Culpeper certainly has its share, but mostly they have learned over the last 156-plus years to couch their feelings in more subtle terms.

I personally hate racism.

I think it tears at our social fabric; slows progress in all areas; and puts us at odds with each other over issues that don’t really make us different—but that’s my opinion.

I look at these incidents and think these people are living in 1865 while the rest of us are learning to live in 2022.

What’s wrong is trying to deprive people in one group view of their rights, their citizenship, or even their lives. No amount of money, propaganda or religious belief can change the basic structure of people: bones, muscles, blood an outer covering of skin that comes in a variety of colors but in no way denotes a difference in anything more than decoration. It certainly shouldn’t affect citizenship rights or business practices—not for intelligent people, politicians, consumers or newspaper readers.

Racism exists, for what reason? Tell me why?

These recent incidents reflect ignorance, not rationality. Tell me why?

Margaret Campbell

Culpeper